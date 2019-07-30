DETROIT — Sen. Bernard Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren came under fire at the opening of the 2020 Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday as their rivals blasted their far-left agendas.

Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland took the first shot during his opening statement. He promised attainable solutions, not “impossible promises.”

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper also described proposals form Mr. Sanders and Ms. Warren as unrealistic.

“I share their progressive values but I’m a bit more pragmatic,” he said.

Mr. Sanders and Ms. Warren were at center stage Tuesday as the highest-polling candidates on the stage. They are also seeking to dominate the far-left lane in the race with proposals such as a “Medicare for All” program for government-run health care, student loan debt relief and tuition-free public universities.

