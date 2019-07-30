KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found behind a Kansas City, Kansas, cemetery as suspicious.
KSHB-TV reports that police say officers responded around 2:30 p.m. Monday and found the body in a wooded area.
Police provided no information about the identity of the man. Police say his was severely decomposed so an autopsy will be needed to determine a cause of death.
___
Information from: KSHB-TV, http://www.kshb.com
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.