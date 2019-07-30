President Trump accused China on Tuesday of trying to wait out his presidency on trade, even as his top negotiators were in Shanghai trying to hammer out a deal.

“My team is negotiating with them now, but they always change the deal in the end to their benefit. They should probably wait out our Election to see if we get one of the Democrat stiffs like Sleepy Joe,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter, referring to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, the front-runner in the Democratic 2020 primary.

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are trying to bridge differences with the Asian superpower and find a way out of a trade war that is rattling global markets.

They’re trying to get things back on track after talks fell apart in May, leading to tit-for-tat tariffs. The costs of those levies may be passed down to U.S. consumers.

Mr. Trump has downplayed the likelihood of success in recent days, saying China is looking for more favorable terms from a U.S. leader who won’t take a hard line.

“The problem with them waiting, however, is that if & when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now…or no deal at all,” he tweeted. “We have all the cards, our past leaders never got it!” the president tweeted.

Mr. Trump insisted the U.S. had the upper hand on China, which recently posted its worst economic quarter in nearly three decades. He also said his rivals aren’t trustworthy.

“That is the problem with China, they just don’t come through,” he wrote.

