President Trump continued his attacks late Monday on Baltimore and Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, saying he should “investigate himself” about missing funds provided to the city.

“Baltimore’s numbers are the worst in the United States on Crime and the Economy. Billions of dollars have been pumped in over the years, but to no avail. The money was stolen or wasted. Ask Elijah Cummings where it went. He should investigate himself with his Oversight Committee,” the president tweeted.

On Tuesday morning, Mr. Trump suggested to a pool of reporters on the South Lawn of the White House that this money given to Baltimore was “stolen and wasted by people like Elijah Cummings.”

Mr. Trump attacked Baltimore in a tweetstorm Saturday as a “rat and rodent infested mess,” starting a feud with Mr. Cummings, Maryland Democrat and chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

The president added that if Democrats support “King Elijah’s Baltimore Fail, it will be a long road to 2020.”

Mr. Trump also attacked Mr. Cummings for his questioning of acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

“Elijah Cummings never even went to the Southern Border and then he screams at the very good people who, despite Congresses failure to fix the Loopholes and Asylum, make it work (crossings are way down and the Wall is being built). Even with zero Dem help, Border getting strong,” he tweeted.

Mr. Trump originally called Mr. Cummings a “brutal bully” after Mr. Cummings demanded that Mr. McAleenan answer for migrant children living in inhumane conditions.

“What does that mean? What does that mean? When a child is sitting in their own feces, can’t take a shower? Come on, man. What’s that about? None of us would have our children in that position. They are human beings,” Mr. Cummings said forcefully.

