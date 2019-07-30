Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson got a probably unwanted fan Tuesday night — Donald Trump Jr.

In a tweet that he acknowledged could be read as “trolling,” the president’s eldest son said Ms. Williamson seemed to be winning the debate in Detroit.

People are gonna think that I’m trolling but compared to what else is up on this stage I think Marianne Williamson is actually winning this thing. This is amazing. No question she seems to be drawing the biggest applause of the night. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 31, 2019

Nor was the president’s son alone.

Almost half the respondents to a poll at Matt Drudge’s website picked the New Age author as winning the debate.

As of 9:55 p.m., Ms. Williamson was the choice of 45% of Drudge Report readers when asked “Who won the third Dem presidential debate?” — far ahead of anyone else.

Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland was second in the unscientific survey, with 10.6% of Drudge Report readers calling him the winner. None of the other eight presidential hopefuls topped 8%.

