President Trump on Tuesday praised Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to appoint his son, Eduardo, as the ambassador to the U.S., saying he doesn’t view it as nepotism.

Mr. Trump lauded Eduardo Bolsonaro, a 35-year-old lawmaker, during his father’s visit to the White House earlier this year.

“I find his son to be outstanding,” Mr. Trump said. “I know his son, and that’s probably why they did it.”

“I don’t think it’s nepotism,” Mr. Trump added.

Mr. Trump selected his eldest daughter, Ivanka, to serve as a White House adviser. Her husband, Jared Kushner, is also a senior aide with a broad portfolio.

Jair Bolsonaro has been dubbed the “Trump of the Tropics.”

The Brazilian leader imitated Mr. Trump’s no-holds-barred style in vowing to tackle regulations, limit immigration and stamp out crime during his successful campaign last year.

Like his father, Eduardo Bolsonaro has been a vocal supporter of Mr. Trump and is reportedly friendly with the U.S. leader’s own sons.

