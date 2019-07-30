President Trump said Tuesday he wants a “large cut” in interest rates by the Federal Reserve when the central bank meets tomorrow.

“I would like to see a large cut, and I’d like to see immediately the quantitative tightening stop,” he told reporters at the White House.

Mr. Trump has criticized the central bank for raising interest rates in 2018, saying it slowed the nation’s strong economic growth. He said for the Fed to do quantitative tightening, or gradually reducing its holdings of bonds, simultaneously with interest-rate hikes “was a big mistake.”

“I’m very disappointed in the Fed,” Mr. Trump said. “I think they acted too quickly by far, and I think I’ve been proven right. The Fed is often wrong.”

He added, “Fortunately, the economy is so strong that nothing’s going to stop us.”

