HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii’s governor has rescinded an emergency proclamation put in place to deal with telescope protesters who are blocking the access road to the summit of Mauna Kea.

Gov. David Ige says Tuesday that there is no immediate plan to move construction equipment up the mountain and hopes that withdrawing the emergency order will ease tensions as two hurricanes approach the state.

The emergency proclamation was enacted on July 17 to give law enforcement more authority to close areas of the mountain and to use additional National Guard troops to help deliver construction gear.

Telescope opponents have blocked the Mauna Kea access road for 16 days because some Native Hawaiians say the summit of the volcano is sacred.

The site is considered among the best places on Earth for astronomy.

