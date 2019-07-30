Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper warned Tuesday the party would be doomed if it embraces the “Green New Deal” and socialist ideas touted by Sen. Bernie Sanders and the party’s left-wing.

Mr. Hickenlooper said the Green New Deal would be a disaster at the ballot box.

“You might as well FedEx the election to Donald Trump,” Mr. Hickenlooper said.

Mr. Hickenlooper has been a vocal critic of the party’s leftward tilt, and urged them to embrace policies that will not turn off moderate minded voters.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.