Voters believe President Trump is racist and did obstruct the investigation into the 2016 election — but they still don’t want to see Democrats begin impeachment proceedings against him, according to a new Quinnipiac University National Poll.



Less than a third of those surveyed — just 32% — say they want to see impeachment begin, Quinnipiac found. Democrats and black voters are in favor, but every other demographic is opposed.



That’s despite believing that special counsel Robert Mueller did not clear the president of wrongdoing. The poll found just 31% thought the report exonerated Mr. Trump.



The poll of 1,306 voters was taken July 25-28, which means it ended just as Mr. Trump was beginning a new round of criticism of Baltimore and the Democratic establishment that runs the city. That criticism was labeled “racist” by a number of Trump critics, including some cable news networks.



Quinnipiac found voters were already inclined to see Mr. Trump as racist, with 51% saying he is and 45% saying he’s not.

Most troubling for Mr. Trump is the gap between the sexes.

Men were inclined to give the president a pass 55% to 41%, but women, by a 59-36 split, said Mr. Trump is racist.

When it comes to specific issues such as immigration, though, a plurality of voters said Mr. Trump’s get-tough approach is motivated more by his “sincere” interest in border security than by “racist beliefs.”

But voters do think the situation at the border is a serious problem and the government isn’t doing enough to maintain humane conditions. A majority of voters said it would be worth releasing migrants immediately to prevent overcrowding, even if it means “some of them” will skip out on their deportations.



Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.