NEW DELHI (AP) - Protesters have taken to the streets of India’s capital demanding a fast-track probe into a highway crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others, including a woman who has accused a ruling party lawmaker of rape.

Opposition parties and women’s organizations alleged Tuesday that the weekend crash was an attempt on the woman’s life by lawmaker Kuldeep Senegar’s supporters to weaken the rape case against him as he awaits trial.

The woman’s car was hit by a truck in northern Uttar Pradesh state on Sunday. Two of her aunts were killed and her lawyer was seriously injured. Police arrested the truck’s driver and owner.

Violent crimes against women have been on the rise in India despite tough laws enacted in 2013.

