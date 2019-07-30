Ivanka Trump called for others to “uplift the great people” of Baltimore after her father’s attacks against the city and Democratic Rep. Elijah E. Cummings continued to make headlines.

“In spring 2017, after visiting the Center for Entrepreneurship at the Greater Baltimore Urban League, I donated proceeds from my book to fund a @NatUrbanLeague Women’s Initiative, incubated in Baltimore, to assist women in starting and growing successful businesses,” Ms. Trump, an adviser to her father, President Trump, tweeted to her 6.7 million followers Tuesday afternoon.

“I encourage everyone to advance smart policy and/or support organizations that uplift the great people of ‘Charm City,’ ” she wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Ms. Trump shared a 2017 article by The Associated Press that covered her visit to the Center for Entrepreneurship in Baltimore, where she participated in a round table discussion with minority business owners. $100,000 of the proceeds from her book, “Women Who Work,” was later donated to the National Urban League via the Ivanka M. Trump Charitable Fund, CNN reported.

The first daughter’s tweets come as her father continues to defend himself from widespread allegations of racism after he attacked Mr. Cummings as a “racist” and the district the congressman oversees in Baltimore as being a “rat and rodent infested mess.”

