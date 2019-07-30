Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins Hospital secured a spot as one of the nation’s top three medical centers in a U.S. News and World Report ranking this week.

U.S. News rated Johns Hopkins third among the top 21 hospitals, based on various specialties and ratings for procedures and conditions.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston claimed first and second place, respectively.

Other hospitals that made the top 10 were the Cleveland Clinic, New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, UCLA Medical Center, UCSF Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, NYU Langone Hospitals and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

University of Michigan Hospitals, Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, Keck Hospital of USC, University of Wisconsin Hospitals, Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Mayo Clinic-Phoenix, Houston Methodist Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital also made the list.

Ranking hospitals helps “readers narrow their search for hospitals that best match their needs” and acts as a starting point for patients and physicians, said Ben Harder, U.S. News managing editor and chief of health analysis.

