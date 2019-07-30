GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - A Delaware man charged with choking his grandmother to death has agreed to enter a guilty plea.

Thirty-one-year-old George Bailey III was scheduled to appear before a Sussex County judge Tuesday.

Bailey is charged with killing 69-year-old Lorraine Bradley at her Millsboro home in October 2018, just days after he had been released from prison.

Authorities say the two were leaving for his probation appointment when Bradley tripped and fell. Police say Bailey then strangled her and stole her car, allowing others to use it in exchange for drugs.

Bradley’s body was found 11 days later after a friend reported that she had not heard from her in several days. Two dogs were also found dead in the home.

Bailey was charged with first-degree murder, theft and animal cruelty.

