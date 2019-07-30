JAMESTOWN, Va. (AP) - A heckler who interrupted President Donald Trump’s speech in Jamestown is a newly elected Muslim lawmaker from Virginia whose protests signs captured the anger felt by some over Trump’s race-related rhetoric.

Del. Ibraheem Samirah held up three signs that said: “Deport Hate,” ”Reunite My Family” and “Go Back to Your Corrupted Home.”

The brief protest by the 27-year-old Democrat came amid criticism of Trump’s policy of detaining migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and the ongoing backlash over remarks he directed at four minority Congresswomen. Trump said in a tweet that they should “go back” to the “totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Samirah told The Associated Press afterward that he was protesting Trump’s policies and rhetoric.

Also Tuesday, Virginia’s legislative black caucus boycotted Trump’s Jamestown appearance .

