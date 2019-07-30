POCOLA, Okla. (AP) - A judge in eastern Oklahoma has scheduled a November trial date for an Arkansas man accused of killing his girlfriend with a lawnmower blade last year.

Steven Wayne Asher of Hackett, Arkansas, is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 27, 2018, stabbing death of Amanda Millar. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the Southwest Times-Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, prosecutors allege that Asher hit Millar multiple times with the blade and cut her neck while they were standing in the front yard of a home in the eastern Oklahoma town of Pocola.

Asher is also charged with assault and battery after authorities said he hit two people who’d tried to intervene.

Asher’s trial is scheduled for the week of Nov. 4 in Le Flore County.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.