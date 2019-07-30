SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Authorities investigating the killing of Utah college student Mackenzie Lueck have searched dating sites for her and a man charged in her death, court documents show.

Police seeking evidence against tech worker Ayoola Ajayi searched the site Seeking Arrangement, which bills itself as a way for wealthy “sugar daddies” to meet women known as “sugar babies,” according to the documents filed Friday.

Authorities also searched Tinder, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook, but the documents don’t detail what evidence might have been found.

Police and prosecutors have not said how Ajayi and Lueck were connected or disclosed a motive for the killing. They would not comment Tuesday.

An attorney for Ajayi, 31, did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Ajayi has not yet entered a plea.

Police have said the 23-year-old Lueck was last seen getting into Ajayi’s car on June 17.

She disappeared shortly after she returned from a trip to her California hometown for the funeral of her grandmother and took a Lyft from the airport to a park.

She exchanged text messages with Ajayi and met him at the park, apparently willingly, but her phone was turned off a minute after the final text and wasn’t turned back on, prosecutors have said.

Police say Lueck’s body was found with her arms bound behind her in a canyon 85 miles (138 kilometers) from Ajayi’s home in Salt Lake City.

Ajayi is an information technology worker who had stints with high-profile companies and was briefly in the Army National Guard.

