PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Providence city councilman who pleaded no contest to embezzling money from his campaign has officially resigned from the council.

Democrat Luis Aponte on Tuesday submitted a one sentence resignation letter to the city clerk.

Council spokesman Billy Kepner delivered the letter to City Hall and picked up Aponte’s keys and city-issued cellphone.

The 56-year-old Aponte was first elected in 1998 and at one time served as council president.

On Monday he received a suspended sentence of four years and six months after pleading no contest to embezzling $14,000 from his campaign and using the money for personal expenses including Netflix, Xbox Live and iTunes subscriptions.

Tendering his resignation within 48 hours was part of the deal.

