Sen. Ted Cruz was ridiculed by a crowd of travelers at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Sunday chanting “free the children,” referencing migrant detention facilities.

He attempted to smile and laugh it off as the crowd chanted “Americans will not be silenced” and “free the children” while he was waiting for his luggage.

At one point he attempted to take a photo with a woman, but a protester jumped in between them in the camera, continuing the chant.

Mr. Cruz was eventually moved to a private area.

#TedCruz was at #LAX but folks weren’t so happy about it pic.twitter.com/uSuAiNRc2H

— Follow @NPRmageddon for post-apocalyptic NPR memes (@naomimonster1) July 29, 2019

The Texas Republican has been a staunch advocate for President Trump’s border policies, which has resulted in a higher amount of migrants, including children, being detained.

Mr. Cruz had to flee a D.C. restaurant last year after protesters blasted him for his support of then-Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, a Supreme Court nominee.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.