WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on confirmation hearings for Air Force Gen. John Hyten (all times local):

10:17 a.m.

The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee says the panel will address allegations of sexual misconduct against Air Force Gen. John Hyten, who is nominated to be the next vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Iowa, says the panel held five executive sessions to hear testimony and go over statements and thousands of pages of documents on the investigation. He says the committee will not act on unproven allegations.

The hearing is the first time that senators will publicly question Hyten about the charges brought by his former aide, Army Col. Kathryn Spletstoser. Hyten and Spletstoser met separately with senators in classified sessions last week.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations reviewed the matter and found insufficient evidence to charge Hyten or recommend any administrative punishment.

12:24 a.m.

Spletstoser told The Associated Press that Hyten subjected her to a series of unwanted sexual advances by kissing, hugging and rubbing up against her in 2017 while she was one of his top aides.

