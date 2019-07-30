When “The Star-Spangled Banner” played before the start of Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, nine of the 10 hopefuls on stage had their hands over their hearts.

The exception was Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio.

Mr. Ryan’s opening statement did not mention the act, and he tried to downplay ideology, saying the choice in the election was not about the labels of right and left.

Mr. Ryan, who challenged Nancy Pelosi for the House speakership, frequently criticizes the party as having drifted too far to the left.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” was performed by a choir and the U.S. colors were presented.

