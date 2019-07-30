Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said Tuesday if the party can recreate the blue wave that won them in 2018, 2020 will spell a victory for Democrats.

“If we replicate in 2020 what we did in 2018, which is we ran the table in the statewide elections in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, that’s game, set, match,” he said to CNN’s “New Day.” “We have many road maps to choose and we’re competing everywhere. Arizona is going to be a battleground state. You look at Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, we’re competing there, we’ve made an investment.”

“We won in places like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin because we were focused on healthcare, we were focused on issues people cared about. Trump wasn’t on the ballot, but he was on the ballot, and that’s how we elected wonderful people here,” he said.

Mr. Perez’s comments come before night one of the CNN Democratic debates in Detroit, Michigan, which will feature Marianne Williamson, Rep. Tim Ryan, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernard Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, former Rep. John Delaney and newcomer Gov. Steve Bullock all on the same stage.

The other ten candidates will take the stage tomorrow.

Mr. Perez said that viewers should “turn the channel to Jerry Springer” if you’re looking for conflict.

When pushed back on a squabble between Sen. Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, said Democrats will engage each other on their policies and not personally.

“What they’re not going to do is attack people’s character. We’re not going to talk about hand size, we’re going to talk healthcare and what matters to people,” he said, referencing a debate moment during the 2016 primaries where President Trump responded to Sen. Marco Rubio mocking him for having small hands.

