Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer won’t be on the debate stage this week, but his “Need to Impeach” advocacy group will be running an ad featuring the recent testimony of former special counsel Robert Mueller before and after the debate.

Need to Impeach on Tuesday announced a six-figure ad campaign, with a 30-second spot to run on CNN and MSNBC nationally before and after the Democratic presidential debate, which is being held on Tuesday and Wednesday in Detroit.

Analysts said Mr. Mueller delivered an uneven performance when he testified before Congress last week, but the 30-second ad nevertheless tries to capitalize on it.

It features short soundbites of Mr. Mueller saying he did not exonerate the president and that the president “generally” was not always being truthful in the written answers he did give the former FBI director in his report on Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.

“The campaign welcomed the Russian help, did they not?” House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff says in the ad.

“Yes,” Mr. Mueller says.

“And then they lied to cover it up?” Mr. Schiff says.

“Generally, that’s true,” Mr. Mueller replies.

The group said the ad will also be featured in digital channels during and after the debate and that the campaign is part of a half-million-dollar “public education push” the group is launching in August.

Mr. Steyer stepped away from his leadership role with the group when he announced his presidential bid, but he committed more than $50 million through 2020 to Need to Impeach and NextGen America, another advocacy group.

Mr. Steyer himself is set to travel to New Hampshire on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Monday, the billionaire environmental activist released his own 30-second ad challenging Mr. Trump’s record. The spot is part of a $500,000 buy and is set to air during both nights of the debates, both nationally and in the early presidential states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

