The Trump campaign aired a new TV ad Tuesday slamming all the Democratic presidential candidates for offering free health care to illegal immigrants and ending private health insurance, charging, “They’re all the same.”

The ad, timed to run during the two nights of the second round of Democratic presidential debates, is appearing on CNN, MSNBC and Fox News.

It says the Democrats are “destroying health care as we know it, and putting illegal immigrants before hardworking Americans.”

The ad is based on the first set of debates, when all the candidates on stage on the second night raised their hand to affirm they would offer health care at no cost for illegal immigrants, while also supporting a “Medicare for all” proposal that would eventually eliminate private insurance.

