President Trump marked the 400th anniversary of democracy in America Tuesday at Jamestown, Virginia, in a speech boycotted by some Democratic officials and interrupted by a protester shouting at the president, “you can’t send us back!”

Mr. Trump, who is locked in a heated rhetorical feud with several black lawmakers, was using the speech to make a point that the admirable beginnings of self-rule in America also unfortunately coincided with the start of the “barbaric” slave trade in the new world.

“We remember every sacred soul who suffered the horrors of slavery and the anguish of bondage,” the president told the crowd. “In the face of grave oppression and grave injustice, African Americans have built, strengthened, inspired, uplifted, protected, defended and sustained our nation from its very earliest days.”

In the midst of his remarks, a protester approached the dais and shouted at the president, “Mr. President you can’t send us back! Virginia is our home!”

He held up three connected signs that said, “Go back to your corrupted home. Deport hate. Reunite my family and all those shattered by systemic discrimination.”

The crowd booed the protester, and began a chant of “Trump!”

Mr. Trump waited until police escorted the man away.

Citing the 400th anniversary of representative government as “a truly momentous occasion,” the president paid tribute to the 22 representatives who served in the first House of Burgesses about a mile from where he was speaking.

“They came in search of opportunity and fortune,” Mr. Trump said. “The dangers were unparalleled.”

He said the settlers embodied “timeless traits of the American character,” including courage and self-reliance.

The president toured the historic Jamestown settlement, where settlers arrived in 1607 and established the first permanent English colony in America. Those colonists also established the first representative legislative assembly, which met from July 30 to Aug. 4, 1619.

The state Democratic legislative caucus and the Black Legislative Caucus both boycotted the ceremony, pointing to heightened racial tensions over the president’s recent criticisms of several black lawmakers in Washington. There were no official greeters on the tarmac when Air Force One landed at the local airport in Williamsburg.

Mr. Trump shrugged off the snubs.

“You may have a couple of politicians boycott, but it’s all a fix,” the president told reporters before the speech. “The fact is, African American people love the job I’m doing because I’m working for them. I’m not working for the politicians.”

He tweeted before flying to tidewater Virginia, “Word is the Democrats will make it as uncomfortable as possible, but that’s ok because today is not about them!”

The National Republican Congressional Committee said Virginia Democrats are still dealing with their own “dumpster fire,” saying in a press release that “blackface wearing Gov. Ralph Northam is still governor of Virginia”; state Attorney General Mark Herring, who also wore blackface, is still in office, and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax “loves the attention he’s getting from being an alleged serial rapist.”

Mr. Fairfax has denied the allegations of two women who say he sexually assaulted them more than a decade ago. Mr. Northam initially apologized for a photo on his yearbook page showing a man in blackface, but later said the man in the picture isn’t him.

