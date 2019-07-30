President Trump acknowledged some mistakes in his Twitter usage — other people’s tweets.

In an interview with C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully was asked whether he regretted any of the 40,000-plus messages he had sent on the social-media site.

“Not much, honestly not much,” he said, according to The Hill. “I sent the one about the ‘wiretapping’ … and that turned out to be true,” apparently referring to a much-criticized tweet accusing the Obama administration of spying on his presidential campaign.

But then he made his first apparent “mea culpa.”

“A lot of the times the bigger problem is the retweets,” he continued. “You know, you retweet something that sounds good but it turns out to be from a player that’s not the best player in the world. And that sort of causes a problem.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr. Trump had tagged two Twitter accounts that, upon investigation by reporters, turned out to have supported the QAnon conspiracy theory. Twitter later suspended those accounts.

