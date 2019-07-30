By - Associated Press - Tuesday, July 30, 2019

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming National Guard brigade is heading out for eventual deployment to the Middle East.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that several hundred friends, family and leaders from across the state attended a ceremony Monday in Cheyenne for the 130 soldiers from the Guard’s 115th Field Artillery Brigade. Gov. Mark Gordon was among the speakers at the ceremony.

The soldiers will spend the next several weeks training at Fort Bliss, Texas, before heading off to the Middle East.

This is the third deployment for the 115th since 2001.

___

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide