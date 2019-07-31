ELKHART, Ind. (AP) - Police say two men and a woman have been killed and a second woman has been wounded in shootings at a northern Indiana apartment complex.
Elkhart police say one of the dead men is the suspected shooter. The names of those who were shot haven’t been released.
The shootings occurred about 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Stratford Commons apartment complex in Elkhart, about 15 miles east of South Bend.
WSBT-TV reports police responding to a call of a shooting found he wounded woman, who was rushed to a hospital. A subsequent search of other apartments turned up the three people who were killed.
Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese released a statement calling the shootings “a tragedy that should have been avoided.”
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.