DETROIT — Entrepreneur Andrew Yang took aim at Amazon in his opening remarks, saying the company is responsible for shuttering malls and stores across the nation.

Mr. Yang said the nation must respond by endorsing his plan to give $1,000 per month to every American to help to deal with the automization of the economy and the loss of manufacturing jobs across the country.

“Amazon is closing 30 percent of America’s stores and malls and paying zero taxes while doing it,” he said.

Mr. Yang said his plan is not a “gimmick” but rather a “deeply American idea from Thomas Pain to Martin Luther King to today,” he said. “Your job could be next. If you don’t believe me just ask an auto worker here in Detroit”

“The opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math,” he said.

