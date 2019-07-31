President Trump is willing to work with Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland to help improve living conditions in Baltimore, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said Wednesday.

Meeting with reporters in the city where he attended medical school, Mr. Carson said the president’s recent feud with Mr. Cummings can be set aside for the good of Baltimore residents.

“I’ve talked to the president over the last couple of days about what can we do for Baltimore,” Mr. Carson told reporters. “He’s very willing to work with people here in Baltimore, including with Elijah Cummings. But you know, the president’s emphasis is on the people. And that certainly is my emphasis.”

Mr. Trump has traded accusations of racism with Mr. Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, calling the city a “rat and rodent infested mess.” The president has accused Mr. Cummings and other city leaders of squandering billions in federal aid that were intended to help city residents.

Mr. Carson said the city has problems, “and we can’t sweep them under the rug.”

“There are good things in Baltimore, they are bad things in Baltimore,” he said. “But it’s so important to be able to deal with these issues, that we are willing to talk about them. And that we’re willing to work together. You know, we just have all this animosity all the time.”

He cited the administration’s expansion of opportunity zones to encourage long-term investment in distressed communities, and its prison reform agenda that is giving former inmates a second chance.

“We’re already seeing tremendous progress all over the country,” he said. “And that is going to occur here in Baltimore, too, but we have to be willing to work together for the benefit of the people.”

Mr. Carson, who is trained as a pediatric neurosurgeon, said sometimes after operating on children he was reluctant to send them back to their homes in Baltimore, because of the city’s dangerous housing stock.

“I spent a lot of time trying to give the children here in Baltimore a second chance at life, operating for hours and hours,” he said. “Days later, [there was] a dilemma about sending those kids back into some of the neighborhoods that I knew that they came from in east Baltimore and west Baltimore, where there were rats and roaches and mice and ticks, where there was just unabated lead problems that were having devastating effects on the mental development of young people, where there was mold. We had large numbers of people with asthma because of the mold and some of the environmental issues. So, you know, that was a problem for me, and it stayed on my mind a lot.”

He added, “I guess it’s the way God works — I end up as the secretary of HUD. And we can actually deal with these issues.”

