Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday said Sen. Elizabeth Warren was wrong when she said in Tuesday’s debate that President Trump is using the criminal code to separate families seeking to cross the U.S. southern border.

“I tried to correct the record, but wasn’t recognized to do this: Senator Warren mistakenly said that Donald Trump is using the criminal code to separate families and to cage kids and to visit this cruelty and inhumanity on our fellow human beings, and that’s just not right,” Mr. O’Rourke said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“You can use the civil code, the criminal code, or you could just look to one of the cruelest, most inhumane presidents that we’ve ever had,” said Mr. O’Rourke, a former congressman from Texas. “That’s the problem that we have right now. It’s not an immigration law that’s been on the books for decades.”

Mr. O’Rourke added, though, that he planned to rewrite current law so that no one seeking asylum or refuge would ever be criminally prosecuted.

Unlike Mr. O’Rourke, Ms. Warren wants to decriminalize illegal crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Right now, the act of crossing the border is a misdemeanor, while simply being in the U.S. without permission is a civil violation.

Ms. Warren said during the debate that the “criminalization statute” is giving Mr. Trump the ability “to take children away from their parents” and “to lock people up at our borders.”

Parents who came with children were generally not prosecuted, though during the administration’s recent “zero tolerance” border policy that changed and the administration started bringing charges in those cases.

With a lack of space in the criminal justice system, once the parents were charged their children were separated from them.

• Stephen Dinan contributed to this report.

