DETROIT — New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio introduced himself to voters at the second presidential debate Wednesday by vowing to “tax the hell out of the wealthy.”

Mr. De Blasio also immediately distanced himself from former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

“Joe Biden told wealthy donors that nothing would fundamentally change if he was president,” he said. “Kamala Harris said she is not trying to restructure society. Well I am.”

He said that starts with his plan to raise taxes on the rich.

“We will tax the hell out of the wealthy,” he said.

Mr. De Blasio is looking to gain ground in the race. He said the debate offers a chance to get to the “heart and soul of who we are as Democrats.”

