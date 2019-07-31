BEIJING (AP) - China says it is banning trips by individual Chinese to Taiwan, citing the current state of relations with the democratically governed island.

That appears to be another move by China to increase the financial and diplomatic pressure on the island to force it to endorse Beijing’s position that Taiwan is Chinese territory.

The one-sentence notice Wednesday from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said such trips would be suspended from Thursday “in light of the current relations between the two sides.” It said nothing about suspending trips by Chinese as members of tour groups.

China cut off all contact with the government of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wei shortly after her 2016 election and has discouraged tourism while working to poach Taiwan’s remaining diplomatic allies.

