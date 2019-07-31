President Trump’s pick to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives repeatedly dodged questions from senators Wednesday about his stance on key gun control issues.

Chuck Canterbury, the president of the National Fraternal Order of Police, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee ahead of his confirmation vote.

He emerged from the hearing with a possible loss of support among some key Republican senators. Although he is expected to win confirmation in the GOP-controlled Senate, at least one Republican said Mr. Canterbury’s vague answers may have cost him a vote.

That could make the vote to confirm Mr. Canterbury closer than expected.

Republicans demanded a commitment from Mr. Canterbury that he would not encroach on Second Amendment gun rights. He said he couldn’t give an opinion differing from the organization he currently represents, and he couldn’t predict what he would do at the ATF until speaking to the bureau’s leaders.

“As head of an agency, we will enforce the law as enacted by Congress,” he repeatedly responded to senators’ questions on issues ranging from background checks to the assault weapons ban.

Several times, Mr. Canterbury said he needed to talk with his ATF staff before taking a position.

The evasiveness on hot-topic gun control issues exasperated lawmakers.

Sen. Mike Lee, Utah Republican, said the panel needed to know Mr. Canterbury’s positions, given the enormous discretion an ATF director has to shape gun policy.

“Are you telling me you have no positions independent of the FOP relative to firearms? And, if so, how are we, as a committee to evaluate where you stand on questions of policy?” Mr. Lee asked.

Sen. John Kennedy, Louisiana Republican, was more direct.

“I like straight answers, and you are being evasive. You have been nominated to run ATF. I think every member of this panel, both my Democratic friends and Republican friends who have feelings about the Second Amendment, are entitled to know both morally and legally what you believe,” he said.

Mr. Kennedy grilled Mr. Canterbury on whether he supported any restrictions on gun ownership. But Mr. Canterbury dodged and weaved, saying he wasn’t familiar with ATF policy to implement such measures.

“If you’re not familiar with the process running the ATF, then you are not qualified,” Mr. Kennedy said, threatening to withhold his vote on the lack of a firm answer.

Later in the hearing, Mr. Lee blasted Mr. Canterbury for repeatedly saying he would rely on the staff at the Justice Department and ATF for guidance on gun restrictions.

“We are talking about investing immense regulatory power in you,” he said to the nominee. “Your answers today have not alleviated the concerns that I hoped you would alleviate today.”

Mr. Canterbury’s performance did not appear to win him any support among gun owner advocacy groups.

“If Sens. Lee and Kennedy are concerned about how he answered questions, then we are concerned because they look out for Second Amendment rights in the Senate,” Alan Gottlieb, founder of the Second Amendment Foundation, told The Washington Times after the hearing.

