Protesters interrupted the second Democratic presidential debate Wednesday night by chanting for the firing of a New York City police officer involved in the 2014 death of an unarmed black man during a scuffle.

The demonstrators chanted “Fire Pantaleo,” apparently aiming their protest at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. But for unknown reasons, they interrupted the opening statement of New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, not Mr. de Blasio’s opening remarks.

Mr. Booker stopped his opening statement for several moments until the demonstrators were quieted.

A de Blasio surrogate told the New York Post earlier Wednesday that the mayor would have fired Officer Daniel Pantaleo over the death of Eric Garner, but likely couldn’t take action because of due process rules.

Federal prosecutors decided this month that they would not pursue charges against Mr. Pantaleo for the fatal scuffle that began when police tried to arrest Mr. Garner for selling loose cigarettes.

Mr. Booker praised the protesters a few minutes later in a tweet that was sent while he was on stage at the debate.

“To the folks who were standing up to Mayor de Blasio a few minutes ago—good for you. That’s how change is made. #DemDebate,” Mr. Booker tweeted.

