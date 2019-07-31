Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey called out former Vice President Joe Biden in the second presidential debate for playing up his ties to former President Barack Obama when it’s convenient and running away from him when it’s not.

“You can’t have it both ways,” Mr. Booker told Mr. Biden. “You invoke President Obama more than anybody in this campaign.”

“You can’t do it when it is convenient, and dodge it when its not.”

Mr. Booker had been urging his rivals to rise above the attacks, but changed his tune after Mr. Biden refused to own parts of the Obama administration’s record on immigration that liberal activists loath.

