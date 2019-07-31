ATLANTA (AP) - A federal appeals court has rejected an attempt by the 1960s black militant formerly known as H. Rap Brown to challenge his imprisonment for the killing of a sheriff’s deputy.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday in the case of the man now known as Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin.

He was convicted in 2002 of killing Fulton County sheriff’s deputy Ricky Kinchen and wounding Kinchen’s partner, Deputy Aldranon English. The deputies had been trying to serve a warrant on him in March 2000.

Al-Amin argued his constitutional rights were violated at trial by a prosecutor and the judge.

A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit found that the prosecutor did violate Al-Amin’s constitutional rights. But the opinion also says it’s unlikely that the error substantially affected the verdict.

