The House GOP’s campaign arm tied North Carolina congressional hopeful Dan McCready to Sen. Elizabeth Warren in a new TV ad released on Wednesday, apparently banking that Ms. Warren’s far-reaching liberal agenda will hurt the Democrat running in the state’s GOP-leaning 9th Congressional District.

The 30-second ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee includes a mock-recording of a spot for Mr. McCready, with a producer interrupting a would-be narrator’s attempts to sell the candidate.

“Dan McCready, the bipartisan leader —” the narrator starts.

“Stop — not true,” the producer interjects. “He’s an Elizabeth Warren Democrat. Pelosi’s team spent millions on him.”

Ms. Warren was front and center at Tuesday’s presidential debate, defending her ambitious proposals on issues like health care from other Democratic White House hopefuls looking to carve out a spot in the more moderate lane in the race.

Mr. McCready is squaring off against Republican Dan Bishop in a do-over election in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District on Sept. 10.

Last year’s election, which had pitted Mr. McCready against Republican Mark Harris in the GOP-leaning district that covers part of the Charlotte area, was canceled.

Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr., an official with the Harris campaign, was charged with illegally collecting absentee ballots on behalf of the GOP candidate. He was also charged this week with new felony counts tied to the scandal.

The GOP has held the seat for decades, but Democrats are hoping that the bitter taste from last year’s election and antipathy to President Trump in some parts of the district can propel Mr. McCready to victory.

