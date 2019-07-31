President Trump said Wednesday the U.S. would be in an economic downturn if Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 election and warned another one is on the horizon if a Democrat enters the White House.

“If I hadn’t won the 2016 Election, we would be in a Great Recession/Depression right now,” he tweeted. “The people I saw on stage last night, & you can add in Sleepy Joe [Biden], [Kamala] Harris, & the rest, will lead us into an economic sinkhole the likes of which we have never seen before.

“With me, only up!” he added.

The president has used the strong economy as the main talking point in his reelection bid, with a recent Fox News poll finding that 52% of Americans approve of his handling of the economy.

