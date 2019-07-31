President Trump said Wednesday he’s settled on a name for the horse gifted by Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga — “Victory.”

Mr. Trump revealed the moniker as the two leaders made their way into the White House for a bilateral meeting.

Mr. Battulga is making his first visit since assuming the presidency in July 2017.

They are expected to discuss ways to diversify Mongolia’s trade markets, since the Asian nation is heavily reliant on China.

On Thursday, Mr. Battulga will visit with members on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and tour the Library of Congress.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.