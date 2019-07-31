LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former U.S. Postal Service worker has pleaded guilty to helping rob Los Angeles-area mail trucks of nearly $240,000.
William Crosby of Inglewood entered pleas Wednesday to federal charges.
Prosecutors say Crosby arranged for his half-brother and others to rob two postal trucks at gunpoint and steal a container of cash from a third in 2017 and 2018.
Under a plea agreement, Crosby said he used his job as a supervisor to identify trucks that were carrying cash from the sale of money orders and Postal Service merchandise.
Crosby is now facing a possible life sentence. His half-brother, Myron Crosby, is facing trial in September.
