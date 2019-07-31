The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter-point Wednesday for the first time since 2008, in a move with implications for President Trump’s reelection bid.

Facing pressure from the president and heavy market expectations, the Federal Open Market Committee dropped the target range for its overnight lending rate 25 basis points from the previous level.

The central bank cited the impact of global developments on the U.S. economic outlook, and “muted inflation pressures” as reasons for the rate cut.

The committee called current growth “moderate” and said the labor market is “strong,” but decided to lower the rate anyway.

The president has criticized the Fed and Chairman Jerome Powell repeatedly for raising rates four times in 2018, arguing that the moves have prevented the U.S. economy from growing at a higher rate.

Mr. Trump, who is banking on continued strong growth as a prime reason for his reelection, also has nominated two candidates for the Fed’s board of governors who have spoken in favor of rate cuts.

“In light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures, the committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate to 2-2.25 per cent,” the Federal Open Market Committee said in its policy statement.

The quarter-point cut was widely expected on Wall Street, and stocks didn’t move significantly on the announcement.

The Fed’s statement suggested that more monetary easing could be ahead this year.

“As the committee contemplates the future path of the target range for the federal funds rate, it will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook and will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion,” the statement said.

