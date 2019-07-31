Recent editorials from Florida newspapers:

July 24

The Tampa Bay Times on why Florida should enact a law against texting and driving:

Imagine that a police officer pulls over a drunk driver, warns him that he is breaking a new law and then tells him to put down his drink and not do it again - and then sends him on his way. Ridiculous. Since July 1, texting while driving has been a primary offense in Florida, and police agencies are issuing few tickets, preferring education and warnings for now. Seems reasonable at first blush. But some studies have shown that texting while driving is more dangerous than drunk driving. So such leniency makes little sense, and it’s time to enforce the law.

It doesn’t take a study to know that distracted driving has become an epidemic and needs to be treated like one. Careful drivers see it every day, whether it’s the person in the other lane with the phone held at the wheel, the driver who looks up from his smart phone just in time to avoid rear-ending the car in front (or not), or the texting motorist who wanders from lane to lane while distracted from the job at hand - actually driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, sending or reading a text message takes a person’s eyes off the road for an average of five seconds; at 55 mph that’s like driving the length of a football field with eyes shut.

Times staff writer Caitlin Johnston surveyed law enforcement agencies in the Tampa Bay area and found only a handful of tickets had been written. In the few first weeks after the law took effect, Hillsborough and Pasco sheriff’s offices each had issued one ticket, Pinellas had written two, and St. Petersburg Police hadn’t issued any. In a directive, Florida Highway Patrol troopers were told to stick with written warnings through year’s end.

Drivers don’t need to be “educated” that texting behind the wheel is dangerous and illegal. They just need to stop - now. Tickets and fines will help. Warnings probably won’t. And just as police officers can gauge when a driver blows through a stop sign or red light, they can figure out when drivers are texting.

How serious is the problem? Smart phone use while driving leads to 1.6 million crashes each year, according to the National Safety Council. Drivers who are texting are responsible for one out of every four crashes in the United States. Last year, distracted drivers caused 52,129 accidents in Florida, and 233 people died. Hillsborough is ranked among the top five worst Florida counties for distracted driving with 4,301 crashes and 14 fatalities in 2018, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Thanks to good work by HB 107’s co-sponsor Rep. Jackie Toledo, R-Tampa, and Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, Florida now makes texting while driving a primary offense. Florida should eventually adopt a “hands-free” law, which would prohibit any handheld use of phones while driving. But a good start is enforcing the new one.

Florida was late to the game, now joining the majority of all but three states that have banned texting while driving. With the law now on the books, police agencies should not be tardy in ticketing. While they wait, the crashes will keep coming.

July 26

The Miami Herald on following through on a ballot measure that helps ex-felons vote:

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has a plan to make good on a promise that Floridians voted into the state Constitution, but that has already been subverted by a rabidly partisan Legislature.

Fernandez Rundle is developing a comprehensive plan to allow ex-felons to vote, restoring their full status as citizens. The issue should have been settled in November, when 65 percent of Florida voters approved Amendment 4 at the polls.

It was a hard-fought, hard-won and years-long battle to allow ex-felons to vote upon their release from prison. They had been prohibited from doing so by a 150-year-old law steeped in the state’s racist past, a law that had no place in 21st-century Florida. In 1868, post-Civil War, Congress forced Florida to rewrite its Constitution to allow every man the right to vote. But adding thousands of eligible black men to the rolls would have made whites a voting minority. State lawmakers hit upon a “fix” in the form of a lifetime voting ban on anyone with a felony conviction.

In recent decades, unfortunately, restoring ex-felons’ voting rights has been a huge problem for Republican lawmakers, based on the assumption that the majority of African-American and Hispanic former prisoners will skew Democrat. State legislators have put hurdles and stumbling blocks in front them for too long, including a convoluted and arbitrary clemency process that a judge ruled unconstitutional.

This year, Republican state lawmakers, aided and abetted by Gov. Ron DeSantis, put one more twist in ex-felons’ path to the ballot box. They passed a law that now requires that they pay all fines and fees before being allowed to vote. In a state that still prohibits ex-felons from entering certain professions and where many employers are unwilling to take a chance on an ex-prisoner, this newest hurdle will be hard for them to clear in a timely manner - which, of course, is Republicans’ mission.

That’s why it is encouraging that Fernandez Rundle is actually listening to what voters wanted. As reported by WLRN, her office is collaborating with the courts, the public defender’s office, the county clerk and other agencies to give ex-felons alternatives to fines and fees, if they are unable to pay them. For instance, community service might be a component.

A state attorney spokesman told the Editorial Board that Fernandez Rundle could make an official announcement next week, with a hoped-for rollout of the plan around Labor Day.

Her efforts are rooted, too, in the practical reality that integrating ex-felons back into their communities, with the rights of any other citizen, increases the chances that they will not reoffend.

Where lawmakers are willing to thwart Florida voters’ wish - and not for the first time, sadly - Fernandez Rundle is looking for a way to fulfill it. And we commend her for it. Her efforts are worth emulating in counties throughout the state.

July 24

The St. Augustine Record on enforcement of the state’s concealed carry law:

If we want to witness firsthand the proverbial tangled web weaved by deceit, Florida’s concealed carry firearms enforcement is a good reminder.

The issue comes up now because Florida’s newly elected Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried recently held a news conference lauding the response time of the concealed weapons license turnaround.

We understand faster service in regard to concealed weapons permits may not sound like a “good” thing but, in fact, it is.

Fried likely won her Cabinet position because of former Commissioner Adam Putnam’s poor handling of background checks. He was called out by state media early last year for lax oversight. A subsequent probe found about 300 concealed licenses that were then revoked. Understand - that was 300 out of about 1.9 million active licenses in the state.

Florida has, by far, the largest number of concealed carry permits in the country at more than 2 million. Pennsylvania is second with about 1.4 million, Texas is third with 1.2 million and Georgia is fourth about 979,000.

But Fried, the only Democrat in the Florida Cabinet, vowed to tighten-up the process and, apparently, has done it.

Why are gun permits under the Ag department at all? It’s an interesting question.

When Florida began a statewide permitting process in 1987, the job was put under the department of state. But when the Secretary of State position was changed from an elected to an appointed position, the NRA lobbied hard to get oversight moved to Agriculture and Consumer Services.

NRA lobbyist Marion Hammer told news sources at the time, “What we did is, we helped them write the bill and then amended it into someone else’s bill … it was just me. Just NRA. Just gun owners wanting to be sure the program was protected.”

The point being, elected positions could be lobbied. Appointed positions could not be.

When Democrat Fried won the election, the NRA lobbied hard to move it from under her auspices to the Department of Financial Services under a more malleable leader, Director Jimmy Patronis (an NRA darling). Make sense?

What everyone knows in Tallahassee, but few want to talk about, is the oversight of concealed weapons belongs under law enforcement - in this case the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

But, again, the NRA isn’t comfortable with a non-elected entity controlling the process.

For her part, Fried announced during her campaign “I have a message for the NRA - your control over concealed weapons permits is finished.”

She’s kept that promise, conducting a wholesale audit and, in the process, given those seeking a permit a quicker turnaround.

It is worth noting that Fried has a concealed carry permit of her own. And she has said publicly she’s amenable to a takeover by the FDLE: “We must start the conversation of nonpartisan oversight of the permit process to take politics out of public safety.” Good for her.

Ms. Hammer, meanwhile, publicly rejects the FDLE running the program. Why? She explained it this way: “You don’t want an agency where the people are beholden to somebody who is a political appointee … Law enforcement agencies are the worst possible place for a program like this to be.”

Hmmm.

The Record has been a staunch supporter of our inviolable privilege to keep and bear arms for decades. NRA shenanigans … not so much.

The FDLE has the database and the expertise to monitor who can and who cannot legally carry a concealed weapon. It also has the reputation of standing down - or laughing off - the games people play in Tallahassee.

Get ‘er done.

