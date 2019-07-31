Osama bin Laden’s son and terrorism heir was reportedly killed in a military operation that involved American forces.
Hamza bin Laden, who had repeatedly vowed to attack the U.S. to avenge his father and much else, was killed some time during President Trump’s administration, the New York Times reported Wednesday.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.