Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden called Sen. Kamala Harris “kid” as they met on the stage for introductions ahead of Democrats’ presidential primary debate Wednesday night, sending social media into a frenzy.

Both politicians’ microphones were apparently already on as they gathered in the stage center, and it caught Mr. Biden’s greeting — though it wasn’t entirely clear what he said.

Some observers thought he said “Go easy on me, kid.” Others thought he asked “How you doing kid?”

But the word “kid” was distinct.

Ms. Harris, 54, clashed with Mr. Biden in the first debate last month, calling him out for statements praising segregationist senators he’d served with, and for his opposition to compulsory busing in the 1970s to ease discrimination in public schools.

In the weeks since, Mr. Biden has both defended himself and apologized for his record.

The two candidates are standing next to each other at the lecterns at the center of the stage, with four other candidates on either side of them.

