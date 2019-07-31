DETROIT — Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden came into the second presidential debate on Wednesday swinging and closed it out stumbling.

In his final remarks, the 76-year-old sounded the alarm on what would happen if President Trump served two more terms in The White House, which is barred under the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and directed viewers to check out a website address that redirected web surfers to the mock campaign website “Josh for America.”

“Four more years of Donald Trump will go down as an aberration, hard to overcome, damage will be done, but we can overcome it,” Mr. Biden said. “Eight more years of Donald Trump will change America in a fundamental way. The America we know will no longer exist.”

He proceeded to tell the audience that if they “choose science over fiction” and “hope over fear” before urging them to visit “Joe 30330!”

Mr. Biden’s campaign website is: https://joebiden.com/

Meanwhile, the joshforamerca.com website includes the slogan: “It’s time for a new, new generation of American leadership.”

