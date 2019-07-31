The Trump campaign reacted with a mixture of disgust and glee Wednesday night when former Vice President Joseph R. Biden pledged to get rid of the coal and natural-gas fracking industries.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted, “Bye bye coal, Democrats & @JoeBiden just said they are done with you. How do you feel about that Pennsylvania?”

During the debate in Detroit, Mr. Biden was asked if he would eliminate coal and fracking if elected president.

“We would make sure it’s eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those,” Mr. Biden declared with a wave of his hand.

Team Trump’s reaction showed that the president’s campaign believes Mr. Biden made the kind of blunder that would haunt him if he wins the Democratic nomination.

The Trump War Room tweeted a video clip of Mr. Biden’s answer, with the message, “Joe Biden promises to kill the job of every American who works with fossil fuels.”

American Conservative Union President Matt Schlapp wrote on Twitter, “Say goodbye to MI PA WV OH and IN Democrats. No fossils fuels no coal no fracking means these states are screwed.”

