DETROIT — Sen. Kamala Harris of California said Wednesday that former Vice President Joe Biden has been mischaracterizing her health care plan because his campaign team likely hasn’t read it.

Mr. Biden has accused Mrs. Harris of waffling on health care and said she hiding the true cost of her proposal, which he pegged at $3 trillion.

“To be very blunt and very straightforward, you can’t beat President Trump with double talk on this plan,” he said.

Mrs. Harris said her plan will ensure that everyone has access to health care, and said that Mr. Biden’s plan would leave ten million people without insurance.

“So I think you should really think about what you are saying,” Mrs. Harris said.

