Former Vice President Joe Biden used his opening statement in a debate Wednesday to deliver a message to President Trump.

He called on Mr. Trump to take in the diversity reflected in the 10 people standing on the debate stage, which included black, Hispanic and Asian-American candidates.

“Mr. President, this is America and we are strong and great because of this diversity, not in spite of it,” he said. “We love it, we are here to stay and we certainly are not going to leave it to you.”

Mr. Biden is running on a promise to restore the soul of America that he says has been damaged by the racism and bigotry of Mr. Trump.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.