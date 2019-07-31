Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said after Tuesday’s presidential debate that he didn’t think the more moderate candidates on the stage got as much time to speak as the liberal presidential hopefuls.

“I have bias, I admit that, but … I thought the moderates didn’t get as much air time as the more idealistic progressives,” Mr. Hickenlooper said on Fox News.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont did get the most speaking time during Tuesday’s debate, while Mr. Hickenlooper was at or near the bottom on that front.

Mr. Hickenlooper, who has tried to paint himself as a more pragmatic candidate compared to liberals such as Ms. Warren and Mr. Sanders, said he’s holding out hope for more opportunities.

“You go back and look at all the primaries over the last 50, 60 years — whoever’s winning in June and July — they almost never win the caucus, right? They never win Iowa; they don’t win New Hampshire,” he said. “So I think there’s a lot of ground to be covered.”

